Breaking Down The Belts: Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship

While Orton might be the most logical choice for Rhodes' eventual dethroner, McIntyre is doubtless a fan favorite to become the next Undisputed WWE Champion. What McIntyre and Rhodes lack in extensive history (at least, compared to Orton and Rhodes), they are more than guaranteed to make up for in absolute depravity.

We have already seen glimpses of Rhodes vs. McIntyre from Rhodes' last televised appearance on "SmackDown," when a Claymore sent Rhodes' head clean into the face of the commentary table. Such a spot is bold and eye-catching on its own — for that to be the first beat in a potential feud is something else. It's a move that sets the bar extremely high from the outset, and considering Rhodes' documented willingness for crazy spots and McIntyre's recent bloody war with CM Punk,Rhodes vs. McIntyre would be a petty, vitriolic feud that could entice even the sickest of wrestling fans.

McIntyre deserves a title opportunity. He is a consistently ruthless and entertaining performer, and yet, despite his popularity and in-ring prowess, his championship dreams have been limited to pandemic-era non-crowds and failed Money in the Bank cash-ins. McIntyre has had a title-worthy career, but little gold to speak for it. If anyone deserves a title run in front of fans, it's the sadistic Scot.

Now, should McIntyre should take the title off of Rhodes next Saturday at Wrestlepalooza? Ideally, no — we'd like to see Rhodes get a few decent defenses, as well as proper time given to a full-realized storyline eventually leading to McIntyre going over. But even if it cut Rhodes' second reign off at the knees, it would be a wrestling fan's dream to see McIntyre standing tall once again, Undisputed WWE Championship in hand.