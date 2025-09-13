Cody Rhodes Returns On WWE SmackDown, Challenges Drew McIntyre To Wrestlepalooza Match

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his return to "WWE SmackDown" to attempt to take out Drew McIntyre, then challenged him to a match at Wrestlepalooza. Rhodes had been missing from the blue brand for weeks, due to his role in the new "Street Fighter" movie, as well as for the birth of his second child, but was written off television by McIntyre, who hit him with a Claymore through the front of the commentary desk on the August 8 edition of the show.

Following McIntyre's victory with a Claymore on Randy Orton in the main event of Friday's show, Rhodes' music hit and he ran down to the ring. He attacked "The Scottish Psychopath" and hit him with a big Cody Cutter before McIntyre rolled out of the ring.

The champion grabbed a microphone and told McIntyre that "the champ is back" and "they can do this dance." He said he'd see him at Wrestlepalooza, and McIntyre gleefully shook his head on the outside, accepting the match as "SmackDown" went off the air.