Update On WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Schedule Amid Wrestlepalooza & Street Fighter Filming

Ahead of the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE, there's been some scratching their heads about WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' opponent at the show, and if he will even show up at the event. A new report has indicated WWE's possible plans for the show and Rhodes' availability.

The "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" reports that there's still uncertainty over Rhodes' involvement at the show, as he is currently filming the "Street Fighter" movie. The report claims that "The American Nightmare" was originally scheduled to face Drew McIntyre, the man who wrote Rhodes off television with an attack on the August 8 edition of "WWE SmackDown." It added that the Scotsman may instead face Randy Orton at the September 20, 2025 event. Rhodes had been advertised for Wrestlepalooza, but plans appear to have changed, as he may not appear before the event after all. Other reports had indicated that Rhodes' filming schedule was to end by September 20.

As of this writing, only two matches have been confirmed for Wrestlepalooza, which will be the first PLE to stream on ESPN ever since WWE and the broadcaster signed a mammoth deal. Stephanie Vaquer — who was originally meant to face Naomi at Clash in Paris for the Women's World Championship — will instead face Iyo Sky at the event for the vacant title.

The second match that has been confirmed for the show so far is between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, which was made official after Lesnar's return on last week's "SmackDown." Reports have revealed more details about the PLE, including a highly anticipated match, as the recently returned AJ Lee is rumored to team with her husband, WWE star CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Wrestlepalooza will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.