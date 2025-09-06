Brock Lesnar Officially Challenges John Cena To WWE Wrestlepalooza Match On SmackDown

On John Cena's last "SmackDown" ever, he faced Sami Zayn for the men's U.S. Championship after Zayn started his own open challenge and challenged Cena himself.

The two had a great back and forth with Cena poised to potentially get the win when he was preparing to land an Attitude Adjustment from the middle rope when Brock Lesnar's music hit. Lesnar pulled the referee from the ring to land the F5 on Zayn and two on Cena. Following the match, Lesnar challenged Cena backstage by finding a camera and saying, "Hey John, I'll see you at Wrestlepalooza, b****!" A graphic for the match aired to confirm that the match is official. Lesnar returned at SummerSlam to deliver an F5 to Cena to close the show. Cena is set to have his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

This is the latest match to be added to the Wrestlepalooza card. Stephanie Vaquer will challenge IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship.