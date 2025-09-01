Update On Street Fighter Filming Schedule For WWE's Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns

WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to begin filming for their roles in the "Street Fighter" movie.

Rhodes will play the role of Guile in the adaptation of the hugely popular game, while Reigns will likely play Akuma in the movie. As per "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the WWE Champion has already begun filming for the movie, and that Reigns will follow suit soon. The report added that Reigns and Rhodes' dates for the shoots are the same time, with the latter reportedly set to complete filming by September 20. Another wrestler, Hirooki Goto, will also appear in the movie as E. Honda, and he is expected to begin filming soon.

Rhodes didn't feature at the weekend's Clash in Paris PLE, and has in fact not wrestled in almost a month, with his last match coming on the August 8 edition of "WWE SmackDown." At the show, he was attacked by Drew McIntyre, who Claymore kicked Rhodes into the announcers' desk, which has put him on the shelf. Reigns, like Rhodes, was also seemingly written off television at Clash in Paris, where The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked "The Original Tribal Chief," after Reigns' win over Reed. This could likely have been done to also write him off television so that he can film for the "Street Fighter" movie.

As of this writing, neither Rhodes nor Reigns have a match for WWE's next PLE, Wrestlepalooza, which will be held on September 20.