Backstage Update On WWE Stars In Street Fighter Movie

It was first reported earlier this year that WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been cast in the upcoming Hollywood adaptation of "Street Fighter," the classic fighting video game that first released in 1987. According to an update from Fightful Select, "Street Fighter" is set to film in September, with figures inside WWE "optimistic" that the filming schedule wouldn't interrupt any ongoing storylines.

It was stated that Rhodes isn't expected to be needed on set very much, but it wasn't yet clear if the same could be said for Reigns. In addition to those two, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hirooki Goto is rumored for a role in the movie, along with actor Jason Momoa, musicians Orville Peck and 50 Cent, and more.

Rhodes is said to be playing Guile, who is a United States Air Force pilot in the franchise's story. Meanwhile, Reigns is rumored to be portraying Akuma, one of the series' main antagonists, while Goto could be E. Honda, a sumo wrestler.

This won't be the first live action adaptation of "Street Fighter." The game previously received a movie in 1994 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, but it was seen as a failure by both fans and general audiences, though it does have some fans. In 2009, another adaptation was made, called "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li," but it somehow managed to garner an even worse reception than the original.

Just last night, Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating John Cena at WWE SummerSlam. On Saturday, Reigns made his return to the ring for the first time since WWE WrestleMania 41 in April, winning a tag team match with his cousin, Jey Uso, against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. While the company doesn't expect storylines to miss a beat, it remains to be seen how much time, if any, the two stars will take off to film next month.