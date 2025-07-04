WWE's Cody Rhodes Reportedly Cast In New Street Fighter Film Alongside Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been arch-rivals over the last few years in WWE, but the duo will be on the side as part of the "Street Fighter" live action movie they have both been cast.

As per "Deadline," the film, based on the video game series of the same name, will feature Rhodes as Guile, while Reigns will portray the Akuma character from the video game series. The movie, which will be directed by Kitao Sakurai, will also feature rapper 50 Cent, comedian and actor Andrew Schulz, and actors like Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, and Andrew Koji, to name a few. The movie, the report claims, has been in development for two years and is scheduled to be released sometime in 2026. A movie of the same name was released in 1994, which starred Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue.

Rhodes was recently involved in the "Naked Gun" movie, and the trailer for the upcoming film showed him playing the role of a bartender. "The American Nightmare" recently returned to WWE television, attacked John Cena, and a few weeks later won the King of the Ring tournament to get a rematch against Cena.

Reigns, meanwhile, has also been honing his acting chops and has acted in the movie "The Pickup," which will be released next month. Reigns is currently in a part-time role in WWE as he is eyeing a permanent move away from pro wrestling, with him recently revealing that he has just a year or two left as an in-ring talent. He detailed some time last year that he doesn't want a packed schedule as an actor and is focusing on making good movies and working with top-notch talent. Meanwhile, Reigns — who has been absent from WWE television since April — is rumored to be on his way back to the promotion as WWE begins preparing storylines for SummerSlam, which will be a two-day event this year.