Cody Rhodes' Naked Gun Role Revealed In Latest Trailer

"Family Guy" impresario Seth MacFarlane and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" director Akiva Schaffer are bringing back "The Naked Gun," the cinematic spinoff of the classic "Police Squad" TV series. While the movie will chiefly star Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, and CCH Pounder, former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is also set to make an appearance in the ribald comedy.

A new trailer was released by Paramount Pictures, which shows Rhodes playing a bartender and getting his face smashed against the bar by Neeson's Frank Drebin Jr. The role will mark Rhodes's first role in a major motion picture and his first non-wrestling-related role since he played Derek Sampson on the CW show "Arrow."

The film will also feature regular AEW attendee Paul Walter Hauser, who plays the son of George Kennedy's Ed Hocken. The Emmy award-winning actor has made multiple appearances on AEW programming, even having his Golden Globe award stolen by WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. "The Naked Gun" is set to premiere on August 1 in cinemas.

The film's premiere will put it in theaters just in time for WWE SummerSlam weekend on August 2 and 3 in MetLife Stadium. Rhodes is currently in the tournament to crown the 2025 King of the Ring. Rhodes has already advanced past the first round, and a tournament win would put him first in line to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who took Rhodes's title in April thanks to a dastardly low blow. Rhodes teamed with Jey Uso recently to defeat Cena and Logan Paul at the Money In The Bank event earlier this month.