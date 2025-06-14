Cody Rhodes Wins Four-Way WWE SmackDown Main Event, Advances In 2025 King Of The Ring

Cody Rhodes advanced in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament after defeating Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damien Priest on "WWE SmackDown."

Nakamura rolled out of the ring when the bell rang, leaving the other three to fight. When Rhodes got tossed out, Nakamura was waiting to attack him from behind. Andrade wiped them out with a moonsault off the top turnbuckle. Shinsuke went on the offensive taking out Priest & Andrade before turning his attention to Rhodes. Rhodes put Nakamura in the Figure Four, but Andrade broke it up. Priest was about to walk the ropes with Nakamura, but Rhodes shoved him down. Rhodes broke up the pin & attempted to pin Andrade. He rolled out and got the Slim Jim table & set it up next to the ring. Rhodes tried to send Andrade through the table & Priest came to help, but Nakamura stopped it. He sent Rhodes through it after kicking him off the apron.

Rhodes climbed into the ring and went at it with Priest and then Nakamura. Andrade with running double knees on Nakamura & a spinning elbow on Priest, but Nakamura broke up the pin. Nakamura & Andrade exchanged blows before Rhodes took them out with a double Cody Cutter. Priest attempted Razor's Edge, but Rhodes hit him with a Cody Cutter, followed by a CrossRhodes on Andrade before countering into CrossRhodes on Nakamura to get the win.

Earlier in the night,Randy Orton advanced and will face Sami Zayn in the next round. Rhodes will face the winner of Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. Jey Uso. Following his surprising loss to GUNTHER on "WWE Raw," Adam Pearce announced Jey Uso was the mystery opponent in the graphic.