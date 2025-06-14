Randy Orton Wins WWE SmackDown Four-Way, Advances To King Of The Ring Semifinals

Thanks to some outside interference by two "WWE Raw" stars, Randy Orton is headed to the King of the Ring semifinals to take on Sami Zayn. In his first match since taking a loss to John Cena at Backlash, Orton defeated LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Aleister Black in the first match of "WWE SmackDown," and Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker interfered to take out Knight.

Hayes and Black went to battle to start things off, and Orton and Knight locked up shortly after. After brawling both in and outside of the ring, Orton hit a scoop slam to all three of his opponents. He set up a draping DDT on Black and Hayes, but Knight hit a jumping neck breaker to Orton, who kicked out of the pin.

When Knight went up top later in the match, he was pushed off the rope by Reed, then speared by Breakker, who appeared at the opposite side of the ring. Hayes flew from the top rope in an attempt to hit a splash to the fallen Knight, but Orton caught him with an RKO mid-air and pinned Knight himself for the victory.

Orton will go on to face Zayn, and the winner of their match will go on to the final at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The winner of the King of the Ring tournament gets a world title shot at SummerSlam.