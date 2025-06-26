Backstage News On Potential WWE Return Of Roman Reigns With SummerSlam On The Horizon

Since April, Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television, last appearing on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 41 when he confronted Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. It's not unusual for the "Original Tribal Chief" to go on hiatus following WWE's biggest show of the year, as it's become expected that the former Undisputed WWE Champion will be away from the ring for most of the spring. That said, on Thursday afternoon, an update was provided on Reigns' return status, with rumors beginning to circulate as "The Biggest Party of the Summer" approaches.

According to WrestleVotes, SummerSlam is a possible destination for Reigns to reemerge, as multiple sources have confirmed that he's been discussed internally over the last few weeks.

It seems that time of year again—Roman Reigns' return is on the horizon. Sources indicate his name has popped up internally in recent weeks, typically signaling the wheels are in motion for a return heading into the biggest party of the summer. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 26, 2025

It remains to be seen how WWE chooses to utilize Reigns upon his return, with many expecting him to target Rollins and Heyman, especially now since they've recruited Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed while forming a new faction. However, it's possible that the 40-year-old could have unfinished business from WrestleMania 41 with CM Punk, or may attempt to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship by challenging John Cena to one final match. Additionally, Reigns has only stepped inside the squared circle on three occasions in 2025, with fans hoping to see the "Head Of The Table" compete on a more consistent basis for the remainder of the calendar year. Reigns first defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat on the first "Raw" on Netflix, entered the Royal Rumble, and then lost to Rollins and Punk at WrestleMania 41.