Roman Reigns On Why It Would Be A Waste If He Doesn't Go Into Acting After WWE

WWE star Roman Reigns is one of the greats of his era in pro wrestling, but The Bloodline star has ambitions away from the wrestling ring, specifically Hollywood.

Reigns was asked in an interview with "Sports Illustrated" if he had any desire to pursue an acting career after he described the rush he gets from performing in front of a live audience. "The Original Tribal Chief" expressed a keen interest in following in the footsteps of The Rock and John Cena to become a movie star.

"I think there's a lot of — I've said this before, there are a lot of tools and skills that I've built and learned along my way in WWE that it would probably be a waste if I didn't somewhat transition and use these skills," explained Reigns. "I don't know if I want to go the full extent of Dwayne [Johnson] or John [Cena], Dave [Bautista] is very busy as well [but] he seems to have a little more balance in the way he conducts his schedule, maybe, but you can tell he wants to be that guy too."

Reigns, who has been involved in a few movie projects, including one with The Rock, said that he wants to be involved in movies that have good stories.

"I want to make good — if I'm going to make movies, I want to make really good movies. I want to be part of really good stories, I want to work with really good crew — directors and production teams who know what I'm doing. I want to work with other experienced actors," declared Reigns.

The WWE star emphasized that he doesn't have an ego and is willing to learn from other actors. He added, though, that he doesn't want to do too many projects, asserting that he wishes to spend time with his children.

