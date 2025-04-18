Roman Reigns Has 'Another Year Or Two Max' In Wrestling After Current WWE Deal Expires

Roman Reigns has been one of the top guys in WWE for a decade, but it seems that "The Tribal Chief's" in-ring career is going to slow down even further, with him revealing his future plans on the eve of WrestleMania 41.

Reigns transitioned to a part-time role in WWE in 2022, wrestling sporadically, but has been in one of the most captivating storylines in recent WWE history with The Bloodline saga. The former WWE Champion has now disclosed that he will likely be an in-ring performer for just a few more years, explaining that following the expiry of his current deal after next year's WrestleMania, he may just have one or two years remaining.

"After I finish the contract that I'm in, we probably got another year or two max. Then it's time to take on a less physical form of entertainment," he said in his recent interview with "Vanity Fair."

Reigns, in the interview, highlighted how he's near the end with his "bump card," and expressed his interest in trying his hand at acting full-time. The WWE star has been in a handful of movies, featuring in films like "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and "Rumble," while he has also acted in an upcoming film, "The Pickup," which has a star cast that includes the likes of Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Eva Longoria. While he is keen to dip his toes in acting, Reigns wants to pick and choose projects that resonate with him.

"I almost want to model it after Tarantino, where we're not just doing anything and everything. I want to really plot out: I want this one, I want that one," he added.

For now, Reigns will have to focus on Seth Rollins and CM Punk, whom he will face at WrestleMania 41, and perhaps The Rock in the future, which is a dream match that has been on the cards for years.