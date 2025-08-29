WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Announces Birth Of Daughter

Congratulations are in order for Cody and Brandi Rhodes as the couple have officially expanded their family with a second daughter.

Brandi shared the news on Instagram on Friday, writing "Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = [red heart emoji]." Cody also commented on X, stating "Three taps on the ground. My Leilani."

Brandi and Cody first met in the early 2010s when the former came aboard to WWE as a ring announcer. Around the same time, Rhodes was a regular fixture on the "WWE SmackDown" brand, with two reigns as WWE Intercontinental Champion under his belt. The couple later married in September 2013.

Years after leaving WWE, Cody and Brandi were integral in the launch of All Elite Wrestling, in which they served as executives and on-screen talent, in 2019. Two years later, they announced the birth of their first daughter, Liberty.

Wrestling fans last saw Cody on the August 8 episode of "SmackDown," just days removed from his Undisputed WWE Championship win over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam. Rhodes was written off of television by suffering an attack at the hands of "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre. Since then, he's been spotted on the set of the upcoming live action adaptation film, "Street Fighter," in which he stars as the character Guile. WWE fans saw Brandi at WWE WrestleMania 40, when she accompanied Cody ahead of and after his Undisputed WWE Championship victory against Roman Reigns.