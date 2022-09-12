Brandi Rhodes Thanks Cody Rhodes On Ther Anniversary

It's a special time of year in the wrestling world, and not just because CMLL will be holding its 89th Anniversary Show in Arena Mexico this weekend. No, it's also special because wrestling power couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.

Brandi marked the occasion on Twitter late Monday morning, tweeting out a loving message to her husband, while also posting a photo of the two from their wedding day.

"Happy Annoversary my love Cody Rhodes," Brandi tweeted. "Thank you for always choosing "us" and putting our relationship first."

The WWE star himself also posted an anniversary message to his wife earlier on Monday, complete with his own picture of the couple fromyears ago.

"Happy Anniversary Brandi Rhodes – today is the best day," Cody tweeted. "Thank you for the endless unspoken sacrifices you've made for me, for being the best mom, and being the ultimate confidant."

The couple first met in 2011 while both were working for WWE. They began dating shortly after and would get married two years later on September 12, 2013. The couple would ultimately leave WWE in 2016, leading them on a path that would ultimately land them as executives and talent for AEW when the promotion formed in 2019, with Cody serving as an Executive Vice President and Brandi serving as the company's Chief Brand Officer.

The couple remained in AEW until early 2022 when they announced their departures. Cody has since returned to WWE, though he is currently on the sidelines after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in early June. While Brandi has yet to sign a deal with WWE, she recently worked a match in the WWE Performance Center and helped organize Kulture City's presence at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee.