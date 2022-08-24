Brandi Rhodes Orchestrated Representation For Charity During WWE SummerSlam Weekend

Brandi Rhodes is bringing sensory inclusion to WWE.

Rhodes recently took to Twitter to share that she brought her relationship with the non-profit organization Kulture City to WWE. According to Rhodes, despite a lack of advertising, Kulture City was on-site at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, TN. Rhodes, a board member of Kulture City, was responsible for orchestrating the relationship between the two entities.

Kulture City's mission to make events sensory-inclusive has been close to Rhodes's heart, who brough Kulture City on board as one of the first non-profits to partner with AEW when they began running events in 2019; a partnership that AEW has remained committed to in the wake of Brandi's departure.

The former Chief Brand Officer of AEW has been behind the scenes in the wake of her and her husband Cody Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling and joining WWE. While Cody has taken part in a big return at WrestleMania, and a series of matches with Seth Rollins which culminated in a Herculean display as Cody wrestled their Hell In A Cell encounter with a torn pectoral, Brandi has been moving a bit more silently.

Charity hasn't been the only thing on Rhodes's mind, as she's been wrestling at The Nightmare Factory and recently competed in a live event at WWE's Performance Center. Rhodes told Muscle & Fitness recently that she's "training all of the time," hoping for an in-ring return as she "wouldn't be training and getting beat up just for the hell of it." Brandi's last official match was a win over KiLynn King on "AEW Dark: Elevation" in January.