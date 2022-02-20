The hottest topic throughout last week was the news that Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, were both departing from All Elite Wrestling.

In an update from Wrestling Republic, it’s been revealed that the partnership created by Brandi Rhodes between AEW and Kulture City will persist even though she is leaving. Tony Khan has made it clear that he is “very committed” to continue their work together and the company is the “bedrock of AEW”.

In the place of Brandi, Tony Khan, Amanda Huber, and Leva Bates will lead the AEW’s side of their agreements.

In the United States, Kulture City is the leading sensory accessibility nonprofit organization. Their partnership with All Elite Wrestling was announced in 2019, during the build to AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing.

“Sensory inclusive events cater towards people who have trouble processing sensory information when they are at large events,” Brandi told the AEW audience. “[This includes] loud noises, strong smells, anything that can trigger them to have negative reactions. It includes people with autism, PTSD, strong anxiety, even people who have suffered recent strokes. Our staff will be fully prepared to take care of and field anything that happens to anyone dealing with these issues. We want to make sure they are all welcome to come and that they have a great time at our events,”

Stay tuned for updates on the futures of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, as well as AEW’s partnerships.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]