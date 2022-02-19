For those wondering where free agent Cody Rhodes has been today as WWE puts on their Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, a new report from PWInsider indicates that he did not travel to today’s event. Cody was actually spotted in Florida at the Orlando International Airport within an hour of the show concluding.

As noted, it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Cody would be traveling to WWE’s Performance Center as early as this weekend to film content for his WWE return. Rhodes being spotted in the area further supports this report.

Earlier this weekend, Kenny Omega, someone who has a close working relationship with Cody Rhodes, finally opened up to F4WOnline about Cody leaving All Elite Wrestling. Kenny thinks the decision from Rhodes was more centered around Cody wanting more creative control, rather than his desire for more money.

“I know — well, I can’t say I know. I’m guessing that knowing Cody as well as I know him, I don’t really think it was an issue of money,” Omega stated. “I don’t think it was Tony not showing him enough cash to keep him invested with the company. Cody, he really believed in the vision, in the original vision that he brought to the table for AEW. And I think the original vision that the team brought to the table when AEW was first becoming a promotion, we didn’t know where this would go. We had been optimistic about it, we thought we’d be where we are today where we’re considered a major promotion and we would have our fanbase and hopefully have a lot of satisfied customers watching our product.

“But I guess we never really sat down and talked to each other about, ‘Okay, we have this opportunity to now change wrestling, how do you see it? How do you see it? How do you see it? How do we make this work?’ And maybe, in the end, we had The Bucks and their vision, we had my vision, and then we had Cody’s vision, and all of our visions were different from one another,” he added. “And I would say mine was more similar to what The Bucks had envisioned and Cody’s was out there, it was much different.

“You’re gonna get that, I think, when finally you’ve committed your life to an industry, to a business, and finally, someone goes, ‘Okay, you’ve done this job all your life, you’ve been raised into this business with these shackles on you, to a degree, by someone or something. Now those are off, you’ve got carte blanche, what is it you want to do?’ And I can understand there might be some heartbreak if you were promised that or told that and it doesn’t come to fruition. I get it.”

Stay tuned for updates on Cody Rhodes possibly debuting in WWE.

