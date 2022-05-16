During an exclusive interview with People.com, Brandi Rhodes spoke about her current priorities after leaving AEW with her husband Cody earlier this year.

With her husband working as an Executive Vice President of AEW, Brandi worked as a Chief Brand Officer for the company and both were an integral part of the inception of AEW.

“I’ve had many career changes that weren’t really anticipated over the past year and it actually turned out to be a really great thing because through these changes I have had the ability to be like, ‘You know what? I’m prioritizing my daughter,” she said. “So we are literally just doing whatever we want. We’re discovering things together, we’re traveling together.

“I’m able to say, ‘Hey, I want my baby here.’ I’ve been blessed with the freedom to be able to see motherhood exactly how I want to right now and that was not always going to be the case.”

Continuing to talk about her daughter, Brandi Rhodes talked about whether or not she would be okay with her daughter Liberty getting involved in the wrestling business. The former AEW talent said she would like her to find her own path but if wrestling was something she became interested in, she and Cody would encourage her to do whatever she fell in love with.

“Of course, if that’s something she ends up loving and being interested in, then, of course, we’ll go that direction and encourage her,” she says. “But I really want her to know that, ‘Hey, just because this is what Mom and Dad did, maybe I don’t have to do that at all. Maybe I’m into ice skating, maybe I’m into soccer, maybe I want to cook.’ The world is literally her oyster.

“That is 100 percent why I did everything the way that I did. I wanted to have a child and in that period tell her to go explore. I don’t want her to feel confined in any type of way. I want to be able to support her however I need to.”

It’s still uncertain what’s next for Brandi at this time following her husband’s return to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, but the former WWE Diva has teased potentially making a return to the company.

