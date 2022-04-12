Brandi Rhodes has seemingly teased returning to WWE TV at some point in the future.

During the Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz match on this week’s RAW, Brandi live tweeted the following:

You never know…

As noted, Brandi reportedly had “many productive conversations” with several influential WWE names backstage at WrestleMania 38. According to Fightful Select, Brandi has been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.

For what it’s worth, an earlier report noted that Brandi will not be joining her husband in WWE.

In the aftermath of her AEW exit, Brandi Rhodes is reportedly looking to take her Shot of Brandi cooking show to a TV network. According to Deadline, DIGA Studios is currently shopping the project to broadcasters and streamers.

“I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail,” Brandi said in a press release. “I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.”

Brandi Rhodes worked for WWE as a ring announcer until 2016. Going by the name Eden, she made her PPV announcing debut at WrestleMania 31, as well as becoming the backup ring announcer for RAW, while Lilian Garcia was recovering from surgery. On May 24, 2016, she was granted her release from WWE, just days after her husband Cody Rhodes also requested his release. Stay tuned for updates on Brandi Rhodes’ possible comeback to WWE TV.

