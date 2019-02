- Tonight's episode of History Channel's Knight Fight, hosted by former WWE Superstar Christian, will feature pro wrestler Marek Brave. Brave will be one of the six modern day knights using old school weaponry that is vying to win $10,000 in brutal combat.

Brave is currently the head trainer at the Black And Brave Wrestling Academy, which he co-owns with Seth Rollins.

Knight Fight airs at 11/10 CST on the History Channel. You can check out a full preview for tonight's episode by clicking here.

- In an interview on BBC Radio Norfolk this morning, Paige announced that she will be attending WAW Fightmare 3 at Carrow Road in Norwich on June 2nd. The event is run by her family and will feature Mick Foley as the International Commissioner for the show.

- FITE TV announced the debut of FITE Fest over WrestleMania weekend in April. FITE Fest will feature over 20 live telecasts starting with Wrestle Pro on Wednesday, April 3rd and includes big events like ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard, Impact Wrestling: United We Stand, WWN's Super Show Mercury Rising, Wrestle Con's Super Show and House of Glory's Culture Clash 2019. While the pay-per-value of these events is $280, you can get it for a limited time only at a price of $119.99 through March 11th. The events are also currently available for pre-sale on an event by event basis. The complete FITE Fest lineup is at this link.

- AEW today announced a partnership with Kulture City, which is a nonprofit organization that creates "acceptance and inclusion for all individuals with unique abilities." It was noted that the Double Or Nothing event on May 25th in Las Vegas will be "the First Sensory Inclusive Wrestling Event in History," which would allow people with autism and other sensory needs the ability to experience the show.