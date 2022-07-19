Brandi Rhodes hasn’t competed inside the squared circle since January 31, where she defeated KiLynn King on an episode of “AEW Dark: Elevation.” Now, almost half a year later, Rhodes has provided a major update on her in-ring career.

“I’m still training all of the time,” Rhodes told Muscle & Fitness. “People can connect the dots and make of that what they will. I will tell you; I wouldn’t be training and getting beat up (laughs) just for the hell of it, so obviously I do plan to continue my in-ring career. When and where? That is yet to be seen but I hope when it does happen, everybody is happy and proud.”

Rhodes’ victory over King extended her undefeated streak on television to eight matches before she ultimately stepped away from All Elite Wrestling along with her husband, Cody. Rhodes had become Chief Brand Officer for Tony Khan’s new upstart promotion in 2019, but followed her husband, who was also an Executive Vice President at the company since its inception, out the exit door. Cody ultimately made a triumphant return to WWE — the company he made his name with between 2006 and 2016 — at WrestleMania 38 in April, competing in an impromptu match with Seth Rollins.

Rhodes, who made her in-ring debut in 2011 for WWE’s then-developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling before becoming “NXT” announcer Eden Stiles, stepped into an All Elite ring for the first time at the Fight for the Fallen event on July 13, 2019, where she defeated Allie thanks to an assist from new associate, Awesome Kong. Rhodes went on to align with Kong to form The Nightmare Collective, until the former Impact Knockouts Champion disappeared from television to film scenes for the Netflix series “GLOW.” From that point on, Rhodes started to accompany her husband, Cody, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall, as well as forming The Nightmare Sisters with Allie, before stepping away from the company to give birth to her first child. Brandi later returned to in-ring action, but was restricted to matches primarily featured on “AEW Dark.” She was embroiled in a feud with Paige VanZant during her final days with AEW — a storyline that ultimately never saw a conclusion.

In May, Rhodes revealed that her daughter had become her first priority and said that they were sharing moments and traveling around together. Rhodes’ husband, Cody, is currently sidelined due to a torn pectoral injury sustained in the lead up to the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event in June. Cody still competed at the event, defeating Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match to bring the curtain down on their feud.

