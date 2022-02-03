AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes and Paige Van Zant got into a heated brawl on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Rhodes initially cut an in-ring promo where she belittled the town of Chicago, until she would be interrupted by American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

Lambert ripped on Brandi’s accent and poked fun at the “bolt-ons popping out of your t-shirt.”

Brandi then told Page that AEW only hired him because they wanted his former tag team partner, Josh Alexander, from IMPACT Wrestling. She proceeded to mock Lambert because his fighters had previously taken losses to the likes of Jake Paul and Amanda Nunez. Brandi asked Lambert to spend more time at “American Top T*ts.”

The war of words led to Van Zant storming to the ring and going after Brandi. The two women brawled, until members of the AEW locker room ran out to break things up.

Later, Brandi took to Twitter to call out the “trash” fans in Chicago for cheering Van Zant and her “big headed Daddy Dan.”

You guys would cheer for @paigevanzant and her big headed Daddy Dan. They fit right in with the Chicago trash #AEWDynamite

You can see below for videos of the brawl between Brandi Rhodes and Paige Van Zant.

You guys would cheer for @paigevanzant and her big headed Daddy Dan. They fit right in with the Chicago trash 🗑 #AEWDynamite — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 3, 2022

And now things get messy in the ring as @PaigeVanZant intervenes!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/76GnoPmTfL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]