Impact announced three year-end award winners during tonight’s part two of “Impact Wrestling Best of 2021.”

The Wrestler of the Year is Josh Alexander. The other nominees were Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, Moose, and Rich Swann.

In 2021, Alexander held the X Division Championship from April until September. He defeated Christian Cage at Bound For Glory to become the Impact World Champion but lost it the same night after Moose cashed in his “Call Your Shot” contract.

It was also announced that Josh Alexander vs. TJP won the Match of the Year, and Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering are the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year.

Below is a complete list of Impact winners:

Wrestler of the Year:

Josh Alexander

Knockout of the Year:

Deonna Purrazzo

Men’s Match of the Year:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. TJP (Iron Man Match for the X Division Championship)

Knockouts Match of the Year:

* Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James (Knockouts Championship Match at Bound For Glory)

Men’s Tag Team of the Year:

The Good Brothers

Knockouts Tag Team of the Year:

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering