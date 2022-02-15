It has been a whirlwind morning following the announcement that Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes would be leaving AEW.

After statements from both AEW and Cody on their departures, Brandi Rhodes had a statement of her own. Tweeting out a simple “thank you” to go with it, Brandi Rhodes released a statement on her impending departure on Twitter.

“A heartfelt thank you to every fan that has supported me in AEW,” Rhodes’ statement read. “It was an honor to be the company’s first Chief Brand Officer. The thank you list is long so I’ll try not to wander. Thank you to Kulture City, Special Olympics Illinois and the American Heart Association for allowing me to cultivate these amazing partnerships. Thank you to every AEW Heel that helped me build a dream community of female fans. Thank you to every AEW wrestler and talent that worked hard to create a great locker room environment. Thank you to the production team, make up team, and seamstresses.

“Thank you, Dustin, QT, Jerry Lynn and Leva Bates, for every ounce of energy, help and encouragement you provided. Thank you to my husband for being that constant rock and partner every single day. Thank you to TNT, TBS and WarnerMedia for treating my family like your family. Thank you to Tony Khan for giving me this opportunity and platform. I move forward with my daughter and this quote in mind. ‘We must take time to define our own path. Too quickly we can find the world defining it for us.’ -Unknown. Also, ‘I’ll see you on the flippity flop.’ -Michael Scott.”

Along with Cody, Brandi Rhodes joined AEW when the promotion was formed in January of 2019, and served as a wrestler, on-air personality, and Chief Brand Officer for the promotion in the three years since. Rhodes had recently started a storyline on AEW TV with Dan Lambert, and their last segment together saw Rhodes have a pull-apart brawl with Lambert’s American Top Team fighter Paige VanZant.

