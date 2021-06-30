AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes have granted People Magazine the exclusive first look at photos of their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels.

As noted, Brandi gave birth on Friday, June 18. Cody announced then that the baby was born at 6 pounds and 12 ounces. Brandi announced today that Friday’s issue of People magazine will feature an exclusive photo shoot of the family. She also tweeted a few sneak peek photos from the shoot.

“Liberty Iris [heart emoji] @CodyRhodes [heart emoji] Loves of my life. Thank you @people! Be sure to pick up the issue this Friday! [breastfeeding emoji] [man feeding baby emoji],” she wrote.

There is no word yet on when Brandi will be back on AEW TV, but Cody is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s Dynamite episode.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Brandi’s tweet with photos below: