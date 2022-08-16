Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center

Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed.

In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and made a triumphant comeback at WrestleMania 38. There's been little news on Brandi's future plans in pro wrestling, but now, Fightful Select is reporting that Brandi was recently at the WWE Performance Center. A source told Fightful that Rhodes participated in a match at a PC Live event. It's unclear who her opponent was, but it was said to be a "newer talent."

It was also noted in the report that Brandi Rhodes has continued to wrestle at the Nightmare Factory. The Nightmare Factory is a pro-wrestling training center that is operated by Cody and AEW star QT Marshall. Last month, Rhodes hinted at her in-ring return.

"I'm still training all of the time," Rhodes revealed to Muscle & Fitness. "People can connect the dots and make of that what they will. I will tell you; I wouldn't be training and getting beat up (laughs) just for the hell of it, so obviously I do plan to continue my in-ring career. When and where? That is yet to be seen but I hope when it does happen, everybody is happy and proud."

Rhodes made her in-ring debut in July 2011 for WWE's then-developmental promotion FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling). During her WWE run, she was known as Eden Stiles and was a ring announcer and backstage interviewer. She made her AEW in-ring debut against Allie at AEW Fight For The Fallen in 2019.