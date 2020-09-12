Cody and Brandi Rhodes are celebrating seven years of marriage today. On social media, Brandi showed a photo of the two on one of their first dates and them today.

"Remember this? One of our very first dates...and now we celebrate 7 years of marriage today!" Brandi wrote. "I love you more through each twist and turn. We are so fortunate to live out our dreams together. As long as I've got you...the world is my oyster. Happy Anniversary, Cody Rhodes [heart emoji]."

Cody responded, "my love" with a gif of the two embracing in the ring. Cody also celebrated today with a tweet of his own.

"Happy Anniversary - 7 YEARS! My best friend, my love, my life. Thank you for blessing my life and inspiring me everyday to be the best person I can be."

As noted, Brandi is scheduled to face Red Velvet on this Tuesday's AEW Dark. After getting destroyed by AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee, Cody is taking time away from AEW to be one of the judges for TBS' new competition talent series, Go-Big Show.