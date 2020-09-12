AEW has announced 11 matches for this Tuesday's Dark at 7 pm ET, streaming on AEW's YouTube channel.
Below is the full lineup:
* Dark Order (3, 4, Grayson, and Evil Uno) vs. Private Party, Billy, and Austin Gunn
* The Butcher and The Blade (with Eddie Kingston) vs. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood
* Best Friends vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley
* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Megabyte Ronnie
* Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall (with Allie)
* Jessy Sorensen vs. Will Hobbs
* Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian) vs. Dani Jordyn
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates)
We have ELEVEN stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 12, 2020
Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/wm8D5fYuwr