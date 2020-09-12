AEW has announced 11 matches for this Tuesday's Dark at 7 pm ET, streaming on AEW's YouTube channel.

Below is the full lineup:

* Dark Order (3, 4, Grayson, and Evil Uno) vs. Private Party, Billy, and Austin Gunn

* The Butcher and The Blade (with Eddie Kingston) vs. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood

* Best Friends vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley

* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Megabyte Ronnie

* Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall (with Allie)

* Jessy Sorensen vs. Will Hobbs

* Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian) vs. Dani Jordyn

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel

* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates)