Brodie Lee won the AEW TNT Championship against Cody on tonight's AEW Dynamite in dominant fashion. Cody was beat fairly quickly via pinfall and hardly got in any offense. Lee finished off Cody with a couple powerbombs and a big discus clothesline.

After the match, Brodie Lee spoke with Tony Schiavone, saying he was never given a chance before, but when that chance is given, he knocked it out of the park. Cody was then stretchered out of the ring and towards the back.

The Dark Order attacked Arn Anderson and continued to beat up a helpless Cody. Dark Order brought out a beaten up Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. Brandi Rhodes jumped over her husband and told Lee to stop, but Lee sent Anna Jay towards her, and she locked in a rear naked choke. The Dark Order stood tall with Lee holding his newly won title.

