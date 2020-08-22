Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 6 pm ET (or immediately after the NBA Playoffs game is over). Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Taz on commentary.

FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Private Party

We start the show right at the beginning of the match as Harwood and Quen get things going. FTR has a slow start, but thanks to a distraction by Wheeler, Harwood gets in a thumbs to the eye to get control of the match, he then throws Quen face-first into Wheeler's boot. Wheeler in the match now, uppercut, body slam, and tags Harwood back in. Harwood tries for an elbow drop, misses, Quen with a shot and tags in Kassidy.



Quen back in and continues to work Harwood's arm, Quen with a double stomp to the back of Harwood's head, then works the shoulder again.