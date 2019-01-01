The Elite Unveil All Elite Wrestling, Announce Double Or Nothing

After months of teasing the possibility of starting their own promotion, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Adam Page unveiled All Elite Wrestling during the latest episode of Being The Elite. Cody had teased a major announcement exactly at midnight Pacific Standard Time, and The Elite released the episode just as it hit January 1st on the west coast.

The Elite also alluded to AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing, and details have since emerged that an official announcement will be made regarding the event on January 8th during the 'Double or Nothing Rally' in Jacksonville.