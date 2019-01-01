Wrestling Inc.

The Elite Unveil All Elite Wrestling, Announce Double Or Nothing

By Akhilesh Gannavarapu | January 01, 2019

After months of teasing the possibility of starting their own promotion, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Adam Page unveiled All Elite Wrestling during the latest episode of Being The Elite. Cody had teased a major announcement exactly at midnight Pacific Standard Time, and The Elite released the episode just as it hit January 1st on the west coast.

See Also
Bully Ray Gives Advice To AEW, Compares All-In To ECW's Barely Legal

The Elite also alluded to AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing, and details have since emerged that an official announcement will be made regarding the event on January 8th during the 'Double or Nothing Rally' in Jacksonville.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Wrestle Kingdom 13 Live Coverage This Friday At 2 AM ET

NJPW New Year Dash Live Coverage This Saturday

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top