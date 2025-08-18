Behind-The-Scenes Image Teases First Look At WWE Star Cody Rhodes In Street Fighter

Both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to appear in the upcoming film adaptation of "Street Fighter," and it seems Rhodes has arrived on set. Comedian Andrew Schulz, who's also in the movie, posted a picture to his Instagram Story depicting the costumed silhouette of Rhodes as the character Guile.

Guile is one of many protagonists in the fighting video game franchise, making his first appearance in "Street Fighter II." In the first film adaptation of the game, released in 1995, Guile was the main character, portrayed by Jean Claude Van-Damme. However, it isn't clear how big of a role Rhodes will play in the new version. Meanwhile, Reigns will be portraying one of the series' villains, Akuma.

Both WWE stars have seemingly been written off TV for the time being. Rhodes suffered an attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre on the August 8 edition of "WWE SmackDown," while Reigns hasn't appeared since being laid out by Seth Rollins and his allies during "WWE Raw" on August 4.

It's been reported that neither absence would interrupt any WWE storylines, and with both men given a reason to disappear for some time, it doesn't look like it will. However, that report also stated filming would take place in September, so it remains to be seen how long Rhodes and Reigns will be gone.

Rhodes just re-captured the WWE Championship on August 3, defeating John Cena to close out WWE SummerSlam. As for Reigns, he'd recently made his return to the ring after a three-month absence, teaming with Jey Uso at SummerSlam and defeating Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.