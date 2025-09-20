Brock Lesnar Stuns WWE Universe With Wrestlepalooza-Opening Beatdown Of John Cena

It was shades of SummerSlam 2014 to start off the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday when Brock Lesnar wrestled his first match in over two years and hit John Cena with seven total F5s before calling it a night. Lesnar won the match after the sixth finisher he hit to "The Never Seen 17," but got another one in for good measure.

Cena came out with a group of children during his entrance and had Alicia Taylor announce him. Before Taylor could announce Lesnar ahead of the match, Paul Heyman came down the ramp to do it himself after he and Lesnar briefly reunited backstage on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

Lesnar took it to Cena right when the bell rang. Cena attempted to fight back with right hands, but Lesnar took him right down with a clothesline. Lesnar hit a suplex and Cena attempted to slide out of the ring. "The Leader of the Cenation" attempted to take Lesnar down with shoulder tackles and finally got "The Beast Incarnate" off his feet with the fourth attempt.

Cena hit Lesnar with three Attitude Adjustments in a row, but Lesnar still kicked out. He popped right up and hit Cena with two back-to-back F5s, followed by four more, toying with Cena in between each one. After the sixth F5, Lesnar pinned Cena for the win.

He got back in the ring and hit the referee with an F5 before delivering a seventh to Cena for good measure. Lesnar walked back the ramp, and Cena was able to get out of the ring and acknowledge the crowd on his own.