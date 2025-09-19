WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/19 - Two Titles On The Line, Rhodes-McIntyre Contract Signing
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on September 19, 2025, coming to you from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio!
On the go home show before Wrestlepalooza, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will have a contract signing with Drew McIntyre. There will also be an exclusive interview with Brock Lesnar ahead of his match with John Cena tomorrow night.
Carmelo Hayes will answer Sami Zayn's open challenge for the Men's U.S. Championship after asking for the match last week. Miz wasn't too happy that Hayes got himself a title shot.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss successfully defended their tag titles against Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley at "NXT Homecoming". Tonight, they'll defend them against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. A few weeks ago, Green and her Secret Hervice attacked the champs, resulting in an injury to Flair. Bliss beat Green in their one-on-one match.
We hear from Brock Lesnar
Michael Cole says Brock Lesnar wants to do the interview live and begins to head backstage when Lesnar's music hits and he meets Cole in the middle of the ramp. He lifted Cole over his shoulder and threw him into the ring. Corey Graves got into the ring to plead with Lesnar. He ate an F5.
Lesnar yelled into the camera, "John, I'm coming for you! It's D-Day tomorrow! I'm coming for blood!" He then tossed about the Prime cart and steel steps before hitting another F5 on Graves.
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre - Tag Team Title match
After the break, Graves was being attended to. Lesnar came face to face with a grinning Paul Heyman. He told Lesnat they should talk. Nick Aldis told Heyman he doesn't need any more problems tomorrow. Heyman wanted to see the Usos, but they're in Indianapolis.
Cole returns to the commentary table and is somber about Graves needing medical help for coming to his aid.
Flair comes to the ring and Bliss follows. Green and Fyre follow without Piper Niven.
Flair and Green start us off. Green ducks Flair and knocks Bliss off the apron. Bliss tags in and hits a senton on Green. They double team Fyre. Bliss forearms Green. Fyre pulled Bliss down and held her in place so that Green could dropkick her in the head. Fyre spins her around and slammed her face into the ringpost.
After the break, Miz joined commentary. Bliss rocks Green a few times with forearms. Flair tagged in, but she can't get in the ring. Green grabbed Bliss by the hair and slammed her in the corner and shoulder tackled her.
Flair tagged in and sent Fyre down with two clotheslines. She fired off chops on Fyre and Green. She did a cartwheel into a clothesline on Fyre before suplexing her. Flair sends Green off the apron and Fyre rolls her up. Flair goes up top, but Green knocks her down, allowing Fyre to kick her in the face. Fyre hit Flair with a kick to the face. Green knocked her down and Fyre connected with a senton. Bliss broke up the pin. Fyre and Green double team Bliss. Flair and Bliss hit stereo Natural Selections and Flair gets the win.
Winner: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss