WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/19 - Two Titles On The Line, Rhodes-McIntyre Contract Signing

After the break, Graves was being attended to. Lesnar came face to face with a grinning Paul Heyman. He told Lesnat they should talk. Nick Aldis told Heyman he doesn't need any more problems tomorrow. Heyman wanted to see the Usos, but they're in Indianapolis.

Cole returns to the commentary table and is somber about Graves needing medical help for coming to his aid.

Flair comes to the ring and Bliss follows. Green and Fyre follow without Piper Niven.

Flair and Green start us off. Green ducks Flair and knocks Bliss off the apron. Bliss tags in and hits a senton on Green. They double team Fyre. Bliss forearms Green. Fyre pulled Bliss down and held her in place so that Green could dropkick her in the head. Fyre spins her around and slammed her face into the ringpost.

After the break, Miz joined commentary. Bliss rocks Green a few times with forearms. Flair tagged in, but she can't get in the ring. Green grabbed Bliss by the hair and slammed her in the corner and shoulder tackled her.

Flair tagged in and sent Fyre down with two clotheslines. She fired off chops on Fyre and Green. She did a cartwheel into a clothesline on Fyre before suplexing her. Flair sends Green off the apron and Fyre rolls her up. Flair goes up top, but Green knocks her down, allowing Fyre to kick her in the face. Fyre hit Flair with a kick to the face. Green knocked her down and Fyre connected with a senton. Bliss broke up the pin. Fyre and Green double team Bliss. Flair and Bliss hit stereo Natural Selections and Flair gets the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss