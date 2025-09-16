Backstage News On WWE's Cody Rhodes (& NJPW's Hirooki Goto) From Set Of Street Fighter

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE television on last week's "WWE SmackDown," having been written off television in August to film the "Street Fighter" movie, where he has seemingly received rave reviews.

Rhodes has played the character Guile in the film, and those on the sets have reportedly spoken warmly about the WWE Champion, as per "Fightful Select." The outlet stated that after speaking to people on the set of "Street Fighter," they learned Rhodes was spoken of "glowingly." The report also claimed that another pro wrestler who is in the movie, NJPW star Hirooki Goto, likely got the role of E. Honda after Rhodes reportedly recommended him.

Rhodes and Goto may have got to know each other during their time in the Japanese promotion NJPW, where the two faced each other in a couple of tag team matches. The "Street Fighter" film features a strong dose of pro wrestling in its cast, with Roman Reigns playing Akuma alongside fellow wrestlers Rhodes and Goto. It was recently announced that the movie will be released in IMAX theatres on October 16, 2026.

Rhodes made a surprise appearance at the end of Drew McIntyre's match against Randy Orton on last week's "SmackDown," where he challenged McIntyre to a match for this weekend's Wrestlepalooza PLE. The Scotsman wrote Rhodes off television in August after attacking the WWE Champion, with Rhodes seeking retribution on last week's show. Aside from the Rhodes-McIntyre match, Rhodes' former opponents, John Cena and Brock Lesnar, will face off in a singles match, while Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will compete for the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.