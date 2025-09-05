Street Fighter Movie, Starring WWE's Cody Rhodes, Gets Theatrical Release Date

The "Street Fighter" film, which is set to star WWE's Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns and is currently under production, will be released next year.

Legendary Pictures and Capcom have announced that the movie, an adaptation of the game of the same name, will be released on October 16, 2026, and will be filmed on IMAX.

"ROUND ONE....FIGHT!!....Legendary Pictures and Capcom's live-action adaptation of the iconic video game franchise Street Fighter, which is filmed for IMAX®, will punch into theaters on October 16, 2026. This will be the first film to be released through Legendary's new global distribution deal with Paramount Pictures," said the press release.

Aside from the release date, the press release also listed the film's cast, who will portray characters from the game, with the film directed by Kitao Sakurai. Rhodes will play Guile, while Reigns will portray the Akuma character, and NJPW star Hirooki Goto will star as E. Honda. Another combat sports star will also be a part of the film, UFC's Alexander Volkanovski, who will play Joe. The movie will also feature Jason Momoa as Blanka, comedian Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, and rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog.

Recent reports have revealed that Rhodes and Reigns are currently filming for the movie, with the former reportedly set to complete shooting on September 20, and Reigns is also rumored to have a similar schedule. Rhodes also had a cameo appearance in the recently released Naked Gun movie, starring Liam Neeson.