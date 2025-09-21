The Vision Wins Bloody Tag-Team Grudge Match Against The Usos At WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker defeated The Usos after a bloody grudge match, special guest refereed by LA Knight, at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

The bout was contested with some very lax officiating by Knight, with Jimmy Uso introducing a steel chair on the outside and hitting Reed across the back with it in full-view of Knight, looking amused rather than keen to reprimand.

The same could be said when the Usos introduced a table into the ring, much to the audible ire of Paul Heyman on the outside of the ring, to which Knight just rebuffed the complaint. Reed and Breakker assumed control, setting the table up in the corner but once again falling prey to the Usos with time to recover, delivering superkicks and a 1-D to Breakker for the pinfall – which Reed broke up at the two-count.

Breakker would then spear Jimmy as Jey Uso delivered a spear to Breakker, followed by Knight and Reed arguing on the outside of the ring; Jey delivered a plancha to take out Reed, but coming close enough to Knight to make him question the intention. During that argument, Heyman slipped Breakker a chair, but Jey got it off of him and went for a swing.

Once again, he came close to hitting Knight, but turned as Breakker run toward him to drive it into his midsection. In the scuffle with Reed following, Jey was busted open and scrambled towards Breakker in the corner only to receive a spear. Breakker then hit another to send both of the Usos through the table in the corner, and Reed followed that up with a Tsunami splash for the winning cover.