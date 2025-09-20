Adam Pearce Names Special Guest Referee For Usos Vs. Vision Bout At WWE Wrestlepalooza

The tag team match pitting the newly-reunited Usos against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will now have a special guest referee calling the shots in the ring after the teams brawled earlier in the afternoon on Saturday prior to Wrestlepalooza. It was announced in a backstage segment on the pre-show by "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce that LA Knight will be the special guest referee for the match.

After Jimmy and Jey Uso brawled with Breakker and Reed, Pearce said that he thought the match had "a little too much energy" and while he didn't want to discredit his own referees, said he needed someone who was a little bit bigger and knew the opponents in the ring better. Knight said that he didn't want to be the one to referee the bout but there was only one guy to do the job. He said "screw everyone" but Jimmy, and said the rules "were going to be a little bit flimsy" and the men in the match could beat the hell out of each other, if they wanted.

Knight has feuded with The Vision over previous weeks and has recently had problems with former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Knight hit Jey with his BFT to end "Raw" on Monday.