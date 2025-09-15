WWE Raw Results 9/15 - Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Meet With AJ Lee & CM Punk, Roxanne Perez Faces Lyra Valkyria

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 15, 2025, coming to you live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts!

Before they square off against one another in mixed tag team competition at WWE Wrestlepalooza this coming Saturday, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins of The Vision will be coming face-to-face with AJ Lee and CM Punk ahead of the Premium Live Event. Lee and Lynch met with one another in a verbal confrontation during last Monday's edition of "Raw", with Lee goading Rollins into agreeing to the Wrestlepalooza match by taking Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship after he got involved.

After herself and her Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor came up short to Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana in mixed tag team action at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide this past Friday, Roxanne Perez looks to redeem herself as she collides with Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria was defeated by Perez's tag team partner and stablemate Raquel Rodriguez in singles competition last Monday.

Speaking of Worlds Collide, Dragon Lee was unsuccessful in challenging El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for his AAA Latin American Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involved Ethan Page and JD McDonagh. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller were unsuccessful in dethroning Psycho Clown and Pagano as AAA World Tag Team Championship after Xavier Woods wasn't medically cleared and El Grande americano aided Dominik Mysterio in defeating El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. In light of all these events, Americano will be going one-on-one with Dragon Lee and Kingston will be returning to action as he squares off with Penta.

Additionally, John Cena will be appearing on tonight's show ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.