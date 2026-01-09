WWE SmackDown Results 1/9 - Three Stages Of Hell Undisputed WWE Championship Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 9, 2026, coming to you from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany with a commercial free last hour!

Cody Rhdoes will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Bronson Reed of The Vision due to disqualification on the November 14 episode of "SmackDown" as he defends against archrival Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell Match. McIntyre chose to face Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match a couple of weeks ago as part of his agreement with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to return to the brand from suspension. He revealed that the three stages would be a regular match, a Falls Count Anywhere Match, and a Steel Cage Match in that order during last Friday's edition of the show during a verbal confrontation with Rhodes that resulted in McIntyre smashing a photo of Rhodes with his late father Dusty Rhodes and burning it in the ring while Rhodes was held back by officials.

Speaking of last Friday, Giulia became a two time Women's United States Champion when she dethroned Chelsea Green and put an end to her 69 day reign as titleholder. Following such, Giulia will be putting the title on the line tonight as she defends against former Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss.

Trick Williams will be competing in his first televised singles match on "SmackDown" as he goes head-to-head with Rey Fenix in what will mark Fenix's first match on the brand since November 21. Williams already has no shortage of foes on "SmackDown" despite being a newcomer from "NXT, confronting Sami Zayn last Friday as he made an introduction to him and getting into a verbal altercation with Fenix that same night.

Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo of MFT will be going head-to-head with The Wyatt Sicks' Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, and reigning WWE Tag Team Champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis in an Eight Man Tag Team Match. The two stables have encountered one another in the ring several times at a series of WWE Live Events throughout late December and early January, with Mateo and Loa also unsuccessfully challenging Gacy and Lumis for their title on the December 19 episode of "SmackDown" in a match that ended in a no contest when a brawl broke out between both stables from those both in the ring and on the outside.

Additionally, Randy Orton will be making an appearance on tonight's show after declining a proposal from The Miz to be tag team partners and leaving him laid out with a pair of RKOs on him last Friday.