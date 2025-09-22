Backstage Report Details WWE WrestleMania 42 Ticket Prices

WrestleMania 42 is on the horizon, returning to Las Vegas, NV's Allegiant Stadium in 2026. While tickets don't go on sale for a few more days, a new report has detailed just how much it will likely cost to attend the event.

According to PWInsider, Section A1, meaning floor seats across from the hard camera, will run $8,998. Section B will run $3,868. Section R101 will cost $2,200.75. Tickets in the 100 level will range from $1174.80 to $1495.00, while 200-level tickets will range between $1,303.54 to $1,174.80. The 300 section will cost $1,174.80, and tickets in the 400 section will run $854.15. All of these prices are before any kind of fees from Ticketmaster.

The price for WrestleMania tickets continues to be staggering, much like many other WWE ticket prices. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently said that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would not price out families, the way that he feels TKO Group Holdings has done, since taking over the management of WWE. On the other side, former WWE star Matt Hardy has said that it makes sense that a company like TKO would prioritize maximizing profits, and cites the company's attendance figures as proof that fans are willing to pay more for the WWE product.

The 2027 edition of the event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first-ever international WrestleMania event in WWE history. The Saudi Kingdom will also be hosting the 2026 Royal Rumble ahead of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.