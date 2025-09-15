Matt Hardy Addresses WWE Ticket Strategy, Whether They're Pricing Out Fans

WWE's ticket prices have come under scrutiny by many who have been complaining that it's becoming more and more expensive to follow the product, let alone attend the live events. During an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt Hardy commented on these complaints and whether he thinks TKO is taking a different approach to the product compared to Vince McMahon.

"I feel like Vince was a little more family-oriented when it came to those events; he wanted people to bring their kids out," Hardy pointed out. "And I don't think he tried to take them for everything they could possibly pay." The veteran further explained that McMahon simply wanted to fill the House up and noted that the PG era was an example of this focus. "TKO is much more focused on maximizing the profit and optimizing it to the highest level."

Hardy also looked back at his first year of full-time wrestling on the road, back in 1998, and how, back then, things were already sold out.

"From 1998, all the way to 2001, later-2001. I remember very vividly, Vancouver – the first event – was really not sold out, and it was like: two-thirds full, the house, like, oh my gosh? Is it over?" he recalled, noting that at the time WWE was white-hot and still getting low attendances in some arenas. "And WWE, for what it's worth, they're hot right now too, they're white-hot, and they are selling out events."

Despite their rising prices, Hardy notes that WWE seems to be sustainable but questions how long that'll be the case.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.