Report: Saudi Arabia Paying WWE 'Mindblowing' Amount Of Money, More WrestleMania News

After the news was leaked earlier in the week, WWE officially confirmed during a live stream on their YouTube channel from Las Vegas on Friday that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027. Since the announcement Friday afternoon, more details have emerged about the deal, including who has yet to be contacted to perform at the event despite various rumors. According to PWInsider, WWE is getting paid a "mind blowing" amount of money to hold "The Showcase of the Immortals" in the country.

The outlet did not report exactly how much the Saudi government paid WWE to be able to host WrestleMania in Riyadh, but did report that there rumors earlier in the week within the industry that WrestleMania 43 could be split between Saudi Arabia and Nashville, but there were nothing to the rumors. Previous rumblings throughout recent weeks speculated that WWE could host a WrestleMania-branded event in the country while still hosting the North American show.

John "Big" Guburick, who works for WWE as their liaison to Saudi Arabia, was reportedly a big part of the deal coming together. Those PWI spoke to within WWE said that WrestleMania week in Riyadh will also include events like "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," the Hall of Fame ceremony, and more. Sources did not know if "WWE NXT" would be part of the events, but did note that it is early enough for "NXT" plans to be put in place in the country.

PWI confirmed what Fightful Select had also reported, that no local media members or anyone from the public were allowed into the announcement. According to the outlet, the talents seen on stage were brought in specifically for the announcement and some are not sticking around for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas Friday night.