AAA-WWE Worlds Collide II: Full & Final Card

Two other title matches are scheduled for tonight's festivities, including Psycho Clown and Pagano defending their AAA World Tag Team Championships against who many argue are on the Mount Rushmore of greatest tag teams in WWE history: The New Day. While there's been a lot of grieving by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as of late on the state of the tag team division, their charisma might change the course and direction of the tag team division both in AAA and WWE if they were to capture these titles for the first time in their careers. If the cards do fall in their favor, it would be the 14th time the New Day have held gold in their careers.

Another can't miss title defense will come in the form of the AAA Latin American Championship, as El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will put his title on the line against some of "WWE NXT" and main roster starlight's: Ethan Page, JD McDonagh, and Dragon Lee. Page, who sports the "All Ego" nickname as a way of life, has been prosperous in his current run as the NXT North American Champion. Why not conquer another apex prize within North America? Meanwhile, Lee, who was also once a North American Champion himself, would love to add another notch to his collection of belts he's won both in AAA and WWE. As for McDonagh, who is currently in his second-reign as one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions, knows how to make history, as he's the only man in WWE who carried the longest reign as the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Could he and Mysterio rack up to more pieces of gold for The Judgment Day tonight?

McDonagh's partner, Finn Balor, will put out all the stops by listening to the demon on his shoulder, well, on his hand in this matter, Demonito (the puppet version of his Demon alter-ego), as he and Roxanne Perez will compete in a mixed tag team match against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice. Can "La Yesca" (Mr. Iguana's puppet) overcome her fear of Demonito, and help her team win? Also in the women's division, Faby Apache will go toe-to-toe against Natalya, who's embracing a new persona as a bare bone bada**, which remains a topic of interest within the squared circle as of late. These two will compete in a number one contender's match for another shot at the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Lastly, fans will get to see additional tag team action as Niño Hamburguesa, Octagón Jr., Laredo Kid, and Mascarita Sagrada takes on Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro.