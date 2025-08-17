WWE's Natalya Fails To Capture AAA Reina De Reinas Title At TripleManía XXXIII

Lady Flammer retained her AAA Women's Championship over Faby Apache and WWE's Natalya thanks to questionable refereeing at TripleMania.

Natalya was wrestling her latest inter-promotional excursion of the year, having scored victories in Josh Barnett and GCW's Bloodsport, unsuccessfully challenged for the NWA Women's World title, and picked up a victory alongside Lola Vice at AAA Alianzas in July. Apache was challenging for Flammer's title for the second time in her 736-day reign, having previously failed to lift the title she has held four times in August last year.

Multiple moments in the match appeared to be in the grasp of either challenger, with Apache covering the champion for counts that were made slowly, and Natlaya cinching in a Sharpshooter on the champion – while Apache held a cross-face – and the submission being broken up by the referee. The crowd reacted with heat towards the referee throughout the match afterward, but he would continue unfazed while Corey Graves played up the idea his shoulder was hurt on commentary; that would turn out to be a thin argument in the closing stretch, with Flammer making the cover on Apache for a three-count despite boots being very clearly on the ropes before the count was made.

After the bout, Natalya and Apache were left to fight one another as Flammer retreated with the title. The referee broke them up, but they continued to verbally jibe at one another to indicate their issue is far from over.