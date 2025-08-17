Psycho Clown And Pagano Beat Los Garza, Take Back AAA Tag Titles At TripleManía XXXII

Psycho Clown and Pagano dethroned WWE's Los Garzas, Berto and Angel, to bring the AAA Tag Team Championship back to its home promotion at TripleMania.

Los Garzas captured the titles in June at TripleMania Regia, dethroning the former champions Sanson and Forastero in a four-way match also involving Pagano and Psycho Clown as well as Nic Nemeth (formerly WWE's Dolph Ziggler) and his brother and former AEW star, Ryan Nemeth. As it would turn out by Saturday, Los Garzas' reign lasted 62 days after two successful defenses; the first defense came against Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr. in July, and then they made a further defense against Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana on "WWE SmackDown" at the beginning of this month.

Their third defense came under Street Fight stipulations, proving crucial in their eventual downfall; the closing stretch saw Pagano putting Angel through a table on the outside of the ring, while Psycho Clown wrapped barbed wire around Berto and delivered a Spanish Fly from the top ropes, securing the pinfall, the victory, and the tag titles. This is each performer's second reign with the titles, though each had different partners for their first reigns – El Mesias for Pagano and Negro Casas for Psycho Clown.