Mr. Iguana & Psycho Clown Make WWE Main Roster Debuts, Can't Reclaim AAA Tag Titles

On "SmackDown", Los Garza defended their AAA Tag Team Championships in an open challenge. Although they won the titles in June, it was the first defense in WWE. One third of the AAA World Trios Champions, Mr. Iguana and a member of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions, Psycho Clown promptly answered the challenge.

Early on, Clown had all the offense before getting double teamed by Los Garza. Iguana and his puppet, La Yesca, bit Berto. He attempted to take flight, but his opponents caught him and delivered a double powerbomb. Iguana dove on top of Los Garza on the outside, but was caught and thrown into his partner and that changed the course of the match. Although Clown got in a crossbody, he was caught and put into MTY for the win.

Clown and Iguana made their WWE debuts in June on Worlds Collide, a show between WWE and AAA. Iguana teamed with Octagon Jr. and Aerostar against Lince Dorado, Dragon Lee, and Cruz Del Toro. Clown teamed with Pagano and Eli Hijo de Dr. Wagner, Jr. against Legado del Fantasma.