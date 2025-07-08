Mr. Iguana Is Focusing On AAA During Meteoric WWE Rise

Mr. Iguana was undoubtedly the breakout star of WWE's Worlds Collide show in June. In a matter of hours, public awareness of the AAA performer shot to new heights, especially in the United States. Sitting down for an interview with Denise Salcedo, Iguana reflected on the whirlwind of the last month.

"I bought a ticket for a bus but I didn't know it was a bullet train," Iguana said of his recent rise in popularity. "My life changed. I think I was in the right place at the right time."

The wrestler said that he's tried to stay mindful and take in as much information as possible every day over the last month. Shortly after his Worlds Collide appearance went viral, Iguana was brought in to the WWE Performance Center, with a vignette played on "Raw" before he appeared on "NXT" the following night. Since then, he's returned to AAA, and he revealed that the Mexican promotion will remain his priority for the time being.

"I'm just here [to] focus on AAA, because I'm still working for AAA," Iguana continued, plugging the company's upcoming shows.

The comments stood in contrast to a previous statement made by Iguana, where he said he was bound for the WWE main roster. Those comments reportedly bothered some in WWE, and Iguana may have been making an assumption about his status with the company.

This past spring, AAA was acquired by a group that includes WWE as the majority owner. The company's exact plan for the lucha libre promotion has yet to be revealed, as they'll continue the process of transferring control in the months ahead. However, it seems likely that talent crossovers for performers like Mr. Iguana will continue.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.