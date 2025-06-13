AAA's Mr. Iguana Reportedly Has Heat In WWE Over Interview

For all of the memorable moments that took place over Money in the Bank weekend, the one man who has taken the wrestling world by storm is none other than AAA's Mr. Iguana. The green and black 36-year old teamed up with Octagon Jr. and Aero Star at the Worlds Collide event on June 7, where they defeated the team of Lince Dorado, Dragon Lee, and Cruz Del Toro, but he was also seen in the crowd at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event later that same day, and is quickly becoming one of the most popular stars in wrestling today.

However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for the AAA star as Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Iguana has got heat on him for comments he made in a recent interview with Línea Directa TV. During the interview, Iguana claimed that he will be heading to WWE's main roster in the near future, skipping "WWE NXT" completely, primarily due to the level of merchandise he has shifted since Worlds Collide, which includes t-shirts, action figures, and trading cards. Iguana's comments have since come under scrutiny as the interview has been altered, and his comments about being on WWE's main roster have been removed.

While it's unclear as to when Iguana will appear on WWE TV next, he will be in action this weekend at AAA's TripleMania Regia event in Monterrey, Mexico. He will be teaming up with El Fiscal and Nino Hamburguesa to take on the Tokyo Bad Boys, but watching the event will be tricky for anyone not living in Mexico as there is technically no legal way to watch the show outside of Mexico. Those who do end up watching will also see TNA stars Joe Hendry, Moose, and The Nemeth Brothers, as well WWE's Los Garza, Angel and Berto.